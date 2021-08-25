From nachos to ratatouille, to highly-rated shredder can do it all at low of $16 (40% off)

40% off $16

Geedel Kitchenware (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Rotary Shredder and Mandoline for $16.19 Prime shipped when you apply code XXSKVDMX at checkout. Down from $27, that code takes off an enormous 40% for a new Amazon all-time low. Equipped with three unique blades, the Geedel rotary shredder works on more than just cheese. Aside from being able to finely shred nuts and cheeses, you can enjoy seasonal ratatouille or sparkling summer salads with the mandoline and shredding blades. It works by hand crank, so there’s no electricity required to operate, and the entire thing is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 7,000 customers. Find more details below.

Don’t mind going a little old school? This innovative hand grater comes with an internal storage bin to prevent mess and make weighing ingredients easier too. Perfect for grating cheese, mincing garlic or ginger, or other basic grating needs, it rings up at just $10. So while it might not be quite as versatile as our lead deal, you can save yet another $6 here and enjoy a more compact form-factor as well.

Break-in even more kitchen savings with this stainless utensil set down to $18.50 Prime shipped. It comes complete with a variety of spoons, turners, a whisk, masher, and more. You can find even more ways to elevate your kitchen in our home goods guide, so I’d recommend checking there if you’re already cooking up fall dinner and baking ideas.

More on Geedel’s Rotary Shredder:

  • No more touching blades, just forget about cutting to get injury. This rotary cheese grater protects you from the sharp blades, and all parts are made from food grade BPA-FREE material.
  • Unique rotating drum cutting design, which makes the drum grater cut the ingredients 12x faster than other cheese shredders, effortless rotating and spend less time to get prep food.
  • Finish your food preparation with 3 interchangeable blades and makes slicing, shredding and grinding easily, perfect for cucumber, carrot, potato, onion, cheese, chocolate, garlic and even peanuts, almonds.

