This 10-piece stainless steel kitchen utensil set just fell to $18.50 (Reg. $23)

-
AmazonHome Goods
$18.50

YH-Goods (99% lifetime positive feedback from 92,000+) via Amazon is offering the FineDine 10-piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Set for $18.69 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 19% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. Give your kitchen a more high-end look and feel with this stainless steel utensil set. It’s made up of 10 pieces that include a basting spoon, slotted spoon, square-slotted turner, ladle, skimmer spoon, potato masher, whisk, spaghetti spoon, tongs, and a holder to keep everything organized. Each unit is touted as being smudge- and fingerprint-resistant. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not reinvest today’s savings in Scotch-Brite’s Non-Scratch Dishwand at $3 Prime shipped? With it you’ll be able to quickly scrub each one of your new utensils clean in a matter of seconds. I use one at home and am a huge fan. With more than 7,700 Amazon reviews so far and an average 4.5/5 star rating, it looks like I am not the only one.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out today’s roundup of high-end Wusthof cutlery sets from $26. And don’t forget that you put your new utensils to good use with Coleman’s Propane Party Grill at $38. Other discounts in our home goods guide range from two large under-bed storage organizers at $8.50 to this popular 5-piece stainless steel bowl set at $17.

FineDine 10-piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Set features:

  • 10-piece modern nonstick stainless-steel utensils. Includes basting spoon, slotted spoon, square slotted turner, ladle, skimmer spoon, potato masher, whisk, spaghetti spoon, and tongs, in addition to a sleek utensil holder to keep it all organized.
  • Handles of utensils have a comfortable grip for many hours of pleasant prepping, cooking, grilling, and serving. All gadgets are crafted of one solid piece, making them the sturdiest utensil set around. Will last you for a lifetime of lunches ,dinners, and barbecues.

