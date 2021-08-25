These HBN and Kasa smart plugs pack hands-free Alexa starting at $5.50 each (Save 45%)

-
AmazonSmart HomeHBN
45% off $5.50 each

HBN (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $11.05 Prime shipped when you use code 3F9NE6MO at checkout. These normally go for $20, so you can save up to to 45% today, matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Offering support for both Alexa and Assistant, these 15A smart plugs can help you get a lot of leverage out of your household routine. Through the app, you can set timers, schedules, or turn your devices on and off hands-free with built-in voice commands. No smart hub is required, so even if you’re just starting to outfit your smart home, you can make the most of these outlets right away. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,450 customers.

Rather start with just the one? Then check out this Kasa smart plug for only $7.99 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $10, that’s one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date at 20% off. TP-Link’s Kasa smart outlet offers much of the same functionality you’ll find above, including support for both Alexa and Assistant. And if you’ve got a variety of Kasa smart products in your home, you can group them to get even more leverage from your daily routine. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 9,000 customers.

Speaking of which, you can find all kinds of deals on gadgets just like that in our smart home guide. Right now, we’re even tracking a slew of other Kasa deals starting at just $10. So take a look if you’ve been itching to add even more devices to your new smart home ecosystem.

More on HBN’s Smart Outlets:

  • DUAL PLUG & INDEPENDENT CONTROL – HBN smart plugs with two grounded outlets (up to 15A, 1875w) feature space-saving for users, which can control all electrical appliances individually or together.
  • VOICE CONTROL – Simply voice command to control multiple home devices with our smart outlet via Alexa or Google Home. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances. Made for everyone, Perfect for elderly, disabled or if the plug is hard-to-reach.
  • TIMER AND SCHEDULE SETTING- Use timer or countdown schedules to automatically turn on and off any home electronics and appliances such as lamps, fans, humidifier, Christmas lights etc. For example, setting lights to come on at dusk or turning off at sunrise to reduce energy consumption and save money.

