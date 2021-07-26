TP-Link Kasa smart home gear from $10: Mini plugs, bulbs, dimmer switches, more

We are now tracking a host of deals on TP-Link’s Kasa smart home gear from $10. Amazon is now offering the latest-generation 2-pack of TP-Link Kasa Ultra Mini 15A Smart Plugs for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Use code 5KASAMINI at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $17, this is more than 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. With no hub-required here, this 2-pack is great way to add some intelligence to your outlets or to expand your existing smart home setup. Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa setups for voice control over whatever you have plugged in to them, you can also use the Kasa app and your smartphone as well as set schedules and timers to save on energy bills and the like. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers and ships with a 2-year warranty. More TP-Link Kasa smart home gear deals below.

More TP-Link smart home gear deals:

More on the TP-Link Kasa Ultra Mini 15A Smart Plugs:

Voice control: Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Enjoy the hands free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Easy set up and use: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection required. Plug in, open the Kase app, follow the simple instructions and enjoy

Scheduling: Use timer or countdown schedules set your smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights etc.

