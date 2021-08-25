Home Depot takes up to $200 off Milwaukee combo kits, standalone tools, and more

As part of its Special Buy of the Week, Home Depot is now taking up to $200 off a selection of Milwaukee combo kits, standalone tools, and more. Shipping is free across the board, and you’ll also be able to take advantage of in-store pickup at no additional cost. Whether you crossed off every item on your summer home improvement list and realized your kit could use an upgrade, or still need a specific tool to get the job done, today’s sale is worth a look. Across several different ecosystems in the Milwaukee lineup, you’ll find some of its more entry-level tools on top of higher-end M18 models and more. Everything comes backed by a 4+ star rating and you can head below for our top picks.

Notable Milwaukee tool discounts:

After you’ve checked out all of the discounts in this week’s Home Depot sale, go give our tools guide a look for plenty of other ways to upgrade your DIY capabilities. Ranging from gear for the workshop to standalone tools and more, you’ll want to peruse all of the discounts right here.

M12 FUEL Drill Combo Kit features:

The 2598-22 M12 FUEL 2-Tool Combo Kit is the Most Capable and Most Compact 12-Volt Hammer Drill Driver and Impact Driver Combo Kit on the market. Included is the M12 FUEL Hammer Drill Driver (2504-20), the Most Capable, Lightest Weight and Most Compact 12-Volt Hammer Drill Driver in the market. At only 6.6 and 2.8 lbs. of weight it is the best Hammer Drill Driver to use in compact spaces. It delivers the power to do a wide variety of applications at 1700 RPMs and 350 in. lbs. of torque.

