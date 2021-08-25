Score two InnoGear solar outdoor LED spotlights for just $9 each with this promo

New low $18

JS Deal (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of InnoGear Solar Outdoor LED Spotlights for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. For comparison, it’s generally gone for around $30 at Amazon though it just dropped to $20 there and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to add some curb appeal to your home as we close out the summer and head into fall, accent lighting is a great way to do just that. These LEDs are powered by the sun’s rays and require no battery changes or wiring to function. Plus, you’ll find both cool- and warm-toned lighting modes available. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For something a little more budget-friendly, this solar string light kit is available on Amazon for $13.50. Sure, it doesn’t give the same amount of light output as today’s lead deal. However, you’ll find that this is a great way to upgrade your outdoor space on a tighter budget, which could fit your needs better right now.

Don’t forget that Govee’s new Allure RGBIC Ground Lights are currently 30% off with even more discounts from $14. Through the various sales here, you’ll find up to 44% off various products from Govee, so be sure to give Simon’s coverage a look to learn more.

More on the InnoGear Solar Outdoor LED Spotlight:

High-efficiency 1.5W Larger Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Panel: The photoelectric conversion rate is 30% faster than the basic version by using the premium material and newest technology, allowing the internal battery in a better condition all the time. The Solar spotlights built-in light sensor (not PIR motion detector), auto on at dark/auto off at sunrise to provide security lighting at night.

