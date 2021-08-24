Govee’s new Allure RGBIC Ground Lights fall 30%, more from $14 (Up to 44% off)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Allure 36-foot RGBIC Ground Lights for $48.99 shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $21 off the typical rate and marks the first markdown we have tracked. Give your yard a fun appearance with Govee Allure. This recently-released product can be controlled over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and supports both Alexa and Assistant. You’ll get 36-feet of disk lighting that stakes into the ground. Timer and schedule support paves the way for endless automation opportunities, especially since each light can be its own color and this kit can also pulse with the beat of music. Reviews are still pouring in for this new product, but Govee is a very reputable brand. Continue reading to find more Govee deals from $14.

Keep the ball rolling when you peek at our smart home guide. There you’ll find TP-Link’s latest 2K Kasa pan & tilt cam for $40, a 4-pack of Govee Dual Smart Plugs at $20, and even an Apple Health-ready smart food nutrition scale for $12.

Govee Allure 36-foot RGBIC Ground Lights features:

  • Smart Control Methods: App control with free Govee Home App via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and also voice control by pairing with Alexa or Google Assistant.
  • Year Round Protection: IP67 waterproof and sunproof protection for peace-of-mind use of the garden lights all year round no matter the weather conditions.
  • Music Sync Mode: Outdoor Ground Light can sync its effects to the beat of your music via its built-in mic. Great for holiday decorations and outdoor gatherings.

