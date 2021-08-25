Monoprice 10 Outlet Slim Surge Protector with 8-ft. power cord now just $12.50 (Reg. $30)

Monoprice is now offering its 10 Outlet Slim Surge Protector for $12.59 shipped when you use code GET30 at checkout. Regularly $30 and currently out of stock at Amazon, this is nearly 60% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also among the lowest priced comparable options we can find from any reputable brand. Alongside a 3420 Joule rating to protect your gear against power surges and the like, this one transforms a single outlet into 10. It also sports safety dust covers on the outlets as well as a “heavy-duty” 8-foot power cord that can handle the “full 15-amp/1800-watt capacity.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Just for comparison’s sake, the Amazon Basics 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector comes in at just under $20, or about $7.50 above today’s lead deal. However, if it’s just a basic power strip you’re after, these highly-rated 6-outlet GE models for $9 Prime shipped are worth a look as well. The Joule protection rating and power cord aren’t nearly as high-end, but it will get the job done otherwise.

You’ll also find some great power strip and charging options on sale in the latest Anker Amazon roundup starting from $14. You’ll find its new MagSafe chargers as well as some power strip solutions with USB connections and more right here.

More on the Monoprice 10 Outlet Slim Surge Protector:

Obsidian Series Surge Protectors safeguard your electronic devices from power surges and spikes. This 3420 Joule surge protector features 10 surge protected outlets with sliding safety covers that provide reliable protection for your workstations, printers, broadband modems, home theater systems, and everyday household electronics. Simply plug the surge protector into any AC wall outlet and connect your device to keep it safe from surges, lightning strikes, and AC contamination.

