Anker’s latest sale discounts new MagSafe car mounts, projectors, more from $14

Anker is kicking off the new work week by launching a new collection of discounts on some of its latest iPhone accessories alongside smart home upgrades, headphones, and gear for around the house. Via it’s official Amazon storefront, you’ll find free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the new Anker PowerWave MagSafe Car Mount at $19.99 when code ANKER2975 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $30, you’re looking at the very first discount since launching at the end of last month and a new all-time low at 30% off.

As one of the latest additions to the lineup, the new Anker PowerWave Magnetic Car Mount delivers much of the expected MagSafe features in an on-the-road-ready package. Clicking into your car’s air vents, it’ll keep your iPhone 12 handset in place for keeping an eye on navigation and the like, though there isn’t any passthrough charging. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more from $14.

Other notable Anker deals this week

But then go get a look at the new MagSafe 5K Power Bank from Anker, which were recently refreshed to come in four additional colors. Ranging from navy to green and purple, there are some stylish ways to take advantage of MagSafe on-the-go. Get a closer look at the new lineup in our launch coverage right here.

Anker PowerWave MagSafe Car Mount features:

Featuring a sturdy clip, heavy-duty magnets, and 3M dashboard pad, the car mount holds your iPhone 12 firmly even on the roughest terrain. Gone are the days of constantly adjusting clamps for a perfect fit as Magnetic Car Mount effortlessly clips on the majority of car vents.

