Cut down on food waste with NESCO’s vacuum sealing system at $35 on Amazon

-
Amazon low $35

Amazon is offering the NESCO Food Vacuum Sealing System with Bag Starter Kit for $34.98 shipped. Also at Walmart. Down from $54 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve been wanting to try out vacuum sealing for meals, but the FoodSaver pricing has been scaring you away, then this is a great way to get started with freezing and storing your food without air. My wife and I love vacuum sealing chicken after grilling or fresh from the store so we can store it in the freezer for a quick meal later. This model offers built-in roll storage and a 1-touch operation that automatically turns off after the task is done. Plus, a seal time selection switch extends how long it seals if you’re doing wetter foods. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up an additional two vacuum sealing rolls, which measure 11 inches wide and nearly 20 foot long. Just $14 scores you the additional rolls, ensuring you have plenty of storing abilities as you aim to prevent freezer burn and reduce food spoilage.

Don’t forget about the high-end Wusthof cutlery sets on sale that we just found. There’s up to $311 in savings available with prices from $26 on a variety of products, including knife blocks, shears, and much more. Wusthof is a fairly high-end cutlery brand and if you’re still using knives you picked up while grocery shopping, it’s time to give your kitchen an upgrade.

More on the NESCO Food Vacuum Sealing System:

  • Vacuum Sealing System eliminates freezer burn, reduces spoilage and food waste
  • One touch vacuum sealer operation and turns off automatically
  • Roll storage compartment with bag cutter and sealing tray that fits up to 11.8” wide roll bag material
  • Seal time selection switch to extend seal time for better sealing of wet foods

