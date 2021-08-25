High-end Wusthof cutlery sets up to $311 off with deals from $26: Knife blocks, shears, more

Woot is now offering up to 46% off high-quality Wusthof kitchen knives. One standout is the Wusthof Acacia Wood Crafter Block Knife Set for $188.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $500 and currently fetching $335 at Amazon, this is up to $311 off and $146 below Amazon’s current price, making for a great opportunity to score a high-end solution at a huge discount. This set includes a 3.5-inch paring, 5-inch serrated utility, 8-inch cook’s knife, 9-inch double serrated bread knife, a black handle honing steel, the black come apart shears and a 17-slot Acacia block to cary it all in. Brass rivets and blades forged from a “single block of high carbon stainless steel” round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars and you’ll find more Wusthof deals below from $26.

Another notable offer available today from Woot that makes for a great alternative to today’s lead deal is the Wusthof 9676 Gourmet Utility Set for $25.99 Prime shipped. Regularly closer to $36 at Amazon, this 3-piece set is now at the lowest price we can find. It includes a 3inch spear point paring knife, a 4.5-inch utility knife, and Wusthof’s come apart shears. While not nearly as extensive as today’s lead deal, some folks are more than capable of getting away with nothing but a decent universal knife and some shears anyway. Rated 4+ stars.

Browse through the rest of the Woot Wusthof deals right here for additional knife block options, then head over to our home goods guide for more. There, you’ll find ongoing deals on the Coleman Propane Party Grill, a new Amazon Purell sale, this popular 5-piece stainless steel bowl set, and a new all-time low on Dash’s 3-quart digital air fryer, just to name a few.

More on the Wusthof Acacia Crafter Block Knife Set:

CENTURIES OF TRADITION – Family owned for seven generations, WÜSTHOF was founded in Solingen, Germany over 200 years ago. WÜSTHOF’s cutlery carries the Solingen name, a designation reserved for products that meet the strictest quality standards

PRECISION FORGED – Forged from a single block of High Carbon Stainless Steel and tempered to 58-degree HRC. The Precision Edge Technology (PEtec) yields a blade that is 20% sharper with twice the edge retention than previous models

