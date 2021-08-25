Nordstrom x Nike fall 2021 collection just dropped with new sneakers, apparel, more

The Nordstrom x Nike fall collection has just launched with the coolest sneakers, apparel, and accessories. The collaboration is said to have Y2K vibes, including sweet, sporty, and futuristic. Pricing starts at just $14, and there are over 350 styles to choose from. Better yet, Nordstrom offers free delivery on all orders. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Nordstrom x Nike fall collection below. You will also want to check out our latest guide to the J.Crew x New Balance collaboration here.

Nike Shoes for Fall

One of the most notable shoe styles that just launched is the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Sneakers that are priced at $110 and come in an array of color options, including vintage hues that are very fun. These shoes are a classic and can be styled by both men or women alike. They pair nicely with shorts, joggers, jeans, or khakis alike and are a perfect fall sneaker, especially for heading back to school.

Another new style you will want to get your hands on is the Air Zoom Fire Running Shoes. These shoes were designed for comfort and are great for roaming the halls and after-school activities. These shoes feature a vintage appearance with a chunky outsole, and it’s available in five color options. It’s priced at $110 and will easily become a go-to in your everyday wardrobe.

Nordstrom x Nike On-Trend Apparel

A standout from this fall line is the women’s Essential Utility Pants from Nike. These pants have a flattering fit with a tapered hem and oversized leg. It also comes in three color options and has several pockets throughout the leg. These pants pair perfectly with a sneaker or running shoe and are a nice option for the upcoming fall season. They’re priced at $120 and already have a 4.5/5 star rating from Nordstrom customers.

If you’re looking for a light layer to transition into fall, the Nike Sportswear Repel Jacket is a perfect option. This jacket is lightweight, water-resistant and has an on-trend retro-inspired look. It would pair perfectly with the pants above and also looks nice with shorts, joggers, athletic dresses, or jeans alike. It’s priced at $100 and has a timeless look that you can wear for years to come.

