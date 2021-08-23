J.Crew releases new sneakers for fall in collaboration with New Balance

Looking for some new sneakers for the fall season? Look no further than the new collaboration from J.Crew and New Balance. This season, there are new color options and several styles to choose from. Pricing for these sneakers starts at $90, and with a J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign-up), you will receive complimentary delivery. Be sure to head back to school in style and check out even more details about this collaboration below.

New Balance X J.Crew 997H sneakers

J.Crew states, “New Balance started making shoes in the U.S. over 75 years ago, and they’re now famous for kicks that combine fashion and function—just ask any true sneaker aficionado. After being released in the early ’90s to great success, New Balance’s 997 went dark for a while, until they were recently reintroduced. These are the more streamlined version of the original cult classic, in exclusive colorways you’ll only find right here.”

The most notable style in this collection is the New Balance x J.Crew 997 Sneakers that feature two new color options. These classic sneakers are perfect for everyday wear and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. The first coloring is called “Rain Cloud” and features a neutral tone with an orange New Balance logo. The suede and leather detailing combined are very stylish, and they’re gender-neutral. This style is priced at $90 and also comes in a navy and teal blue coloring called “Trek.”

New Balance 327 Sneakers

The New Balance x J.Crew 327 Sneakers are highly durable and feature a more rigid outsole, which is nice for commuting. This style also features an array of suede detailing and a mesh overlay to promote breathability. These shoes were made for comfort with a highly supportive design and cushioned insole to help give you a springy step. They will also pair nicely with jeans, shorts, joggers, or chino pants alike and are priced at $100.

CRT300 Casual Sneakers

The last sneaker in this collection is the J.Crew CRT300 Casual Sneakers with neutral coloring and leather detailing. They will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe because they can pair with workout or casual attire alike. The lightweight material also makes them convenient when commuting from class to class. Rated 4.3/5 stars from J.Crew customers and are priced at $80.

