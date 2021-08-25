Roborock’s latest H7 cordless stick vacuum sees first discount at $75 off

Roborock Technology Co. Ltd (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its latest H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $424.99 shipped. Also at Walmart. Down from $500, today’s $75 discount marks the first major price drop that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re not swayed by Dyson’s marketing for its stick vacuums, maybe Roborock’s model could suit your needs. You’ll find 90 minutes of runtime on a single charge and it takes around 2.5 hours to get back to 100% after it dies. There’s a 5-stage HEPA air filtration system that allows you to keep dust from spreading through the home as you clean. Plus, there’s a wall-mountable dock with MagBase to keep it charged when you’re not using it. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save some cash when opting for the Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner. It’s available for $34 on Amazon, which is a great deal considering what you get for the money. It’s designed as a 3-in-1 vacuum that can handle functioning as an upright, handheld, and handheld with a head for a variety of cleaning tasks.

Don’t forget that RIDGID’s 14-gallon NXT shop vac is currently on sale for $99. That’s a $40 discount from its normal going rate and is a woodworking must to clean up messes. Plus, you’ll be able to use it for car cleanup, wet spills, and more in both the garage and house.

More on the Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum:

Powerful Long-Lasting Cleaning. Clean on and on with a 90 min runtime without swapping batteries and recharging from empty in only 2.5 hours.

Intense Suction. 160 AW HyperForce suction with certified Constant Suction Power cleans intensely and effectively at all times.

Crisp Clean Air. Five-stage HEPA air filtration system keeps dust from spreading around your home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!