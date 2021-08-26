Bring Bluetooth 5.0 and 48W charging to your ol’ reliable with this FM adapter for $11.50 (50% off)

AINOPE (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its new Bluetooth FM Transmitter for Car Adapter for $11.49 Prime shipped. Normally going for $23, all you have to do is clip the on-page coupon and apply code V2W3N6U3 at checkout to cut 50% and mark a new all-time low. If you’re cruising in a vintage vehicle that isn’t quite set up for Bluetooth, this adapter is here to help. It plugs into your car’s cigarette lighter and uses FM radio to sync up with your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0. Plus, you can make the most out of your car’s main hookup with two 24W charging ports onboard. Over 800 customers have left it with an average of 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Working with something even more old school? Check out this Casette to Aux Adapter for $10. While it doesn’t come equipped with wireless functionality, it’s still a great way to play your favorite songs right from your car’s speakers. Over 12,000 customers have found it to be a good fit, leaving it with an average of 4.1/5 stars.

While we’re looking at smartphone accessories, you won’t want to miss out on the 30% savings we just tracked on Sandisk’s iXapnd Lightning Flash Drive Go. This handy little do-dad is perfect for backing up all of the photos and videos cluttering your iPhone, with a dual Lightning and USB 3.0 drive and 64GB of storage.

More on AINOPE’s Bluetooth Transmitter:

AINOPE Bluetooth car adapter with powerful bass-driven tech, you can enjoy 100% more bass than oridinary bluetooth fm transmitter via the music sound effect button “ b”. The Upgraded Bluetooth 5.0 with DSP technology could deliver 2X steadier transmission speed without distorted for Hi-Fi stereo music and seamless streaming via Bluetooth and usb flash driver. Moreover, you could enjoy free switching between Hi-Fi and Deep bass mode.

This Upgraded Bluetooth Car Adapter utilizes stronger microphone, greatly pick up voices from all direction while driving benefited from superior sound reception and noise suppression (CVC) technology effectively reduce road and wind noises. Also it support active Siri, Google Assistant or Samsung Bixby to make phone calls.

The AINOPE Bluetooth Adapter Car can fast charge two devices simultaneously via the PD3.0 and QC3.0 port (42W in total). The PD Port up to 24W output, can fast charge Note 20 Ultra, iPhone 12, Pixel 3 etc which is 8 times faster than before. The QC port up to 18W output, which can charge compatible device to 80% in 35 minutes.

