Save your digital memories with Sandisk’s iXpand 64GB Lightning drive at new low of $21

Amazon is offering Sandisk’s iXpand 64GB Lightning/USB Flash Drive Go for $20.99 shipped. Originally going for $40, though recentaly down to about $30, today’s final $9 drop marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Sporting a plug-and-play swiveling design, Sandisk’s iXapand flash drive lets you preserve all ofyour favorite photos and videos straight from your iPhone. With the iXpand app, you can even record right onto the flash drive, freeing up space in your phone and providing a backup for your digital mementos. On the other side of the drive, you’ll find a USB 3.0 port for easy transfering to your laptop, PC, or a larger storage drive. Over 7,200 customers have left it with an average of 4.5/5 stars. Find more options below.

Does your Android or smartphone rock a USB-C port? Then you can save even more with Sandisk’s Ultra Dual Drive Go starting at just $10. Like the iXpand, it sports a dual-drive design, pairing a USB-C with USB-A. So while it doesn’t pack the laser-fast transfer speeds of a Lightning connector, you’ll still get read speeds up to 150MB/s for transfering to and from your Mac, Android, PC, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 10,000 customers.

No matter what kind of handset you’re working with, you can find tons of other deals like these in our smartphone accessories guide. Front and center, you’ll find some massive 50% savings on the Bitty Boomers adorable Mandalorian bluetooth speaker, alongside deals for content creators and streamers like DJI’s smartphone gimbal and a #1 best-selling ring light kit up to 64% off.

More on the SanDisk iXpand 64GB Lightning Flash Drive:

Automatically backup your photos and videos (iXpand Drive app required. Available for download from the App Store. iOS 10.0.2 or higher required. Set up automatic backup within app settings.)

Shoot videos directly onto the iXpand Drive, freeing up space on your iPhone (Video first records to internal iPhone storage before automatically moving to iXpand Drive)

Quickly move your content from your iXpand Drive to your computer using the high-speed USB 3.0 connector

