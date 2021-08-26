BarkBox Space Jam dog toys and treats subscriptions now 25% off, deals from $26.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the exclusive Space Jam BarkBox Dog Chew Toys Monthly Subscription Box for $26.40 with free delivery. Just note, this price is only on the first months box and will jump back up to the regular $35 thereafter. But this is great way to give it a shot at about 25% off and you can always just cancel it after the first month’s delivery. This box contains a pair of dog toys and two bags of all-natural dog treats as well as a “drool-worthy chew.” But this time around, everything is themed after the new Space Jam movie. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Not interested in the subscription box? Just score your pup a couple new NERF Dog Squeak Rubber Footballs at just over $6 Prime shipped a pop instead. 

And for some even more affordable treat options, you’ll want to dive into Amazon’s pet deal section before you check out our 2021 feature piece on its Wag dog food and treat line. Amazon’s in-house brand of pet treats and food options is a great way to save a fortune every year with regular discounts at as much as 40% off or more

You’ll also want to browse through our AirTag pet accessory coverage for some great ways to affix Apple’s item tracker to your furry friends without spending a fortune. 

More on the BarkBox Dog Chew Toys:

  • What is BarkBox? A monthly dog box delivery of pure canine bliss with unique monthly themes featuring 2 dog toys, 2 bags of dog treats, and a drool-worthy chew.
  • What makes us special? To ensure every pup’s perfect playtime, our dog-obsessed team uses high-quality materials and textures to create toys that’ll keep your dog engaged and entertained, no matter their size or play style.

