It’s time to check back in with the Amazon Wag dog and pet food line. We tend to see great deals on its dry and wet options as well as the range of dog treats and dental chews on quite a regular basis, offering pet owners an affordable way to keep their furry friends fed and satisfied. Undercutting most of its competition on a pound-by-pound basis, the once brick-and-mortar pet store turned in-house Amazon brand has introduced a number of new products/formulas since we last checked in. Head below for a closer look and details on the new freeze-dried dog treats.

Amazon Wag dog and pet food

Just as a quick refresher for those that are new around here or might have missed our last feature, Wag is Amazon’s in-house pet food brand focusing solely on your dogs and cats. Once a Quidsi-owned pet retail storefront of sorts, it was absorbed and re-branded by Amazon a few years ago as its pet food and treats label — joining the likes of Solimo, Amazon Basics, Happy Belly, and many others.

Wag features what Amazon refers to as 100% real meats and all-natural ingredients. Just about everything is manufactured in the US or Canada, with some ingredients sourced globally. It’s not the purest possible formula out there, but considering the almost-always lower price tags, and the now expanded lineup of options to support a wide range of digestive needs for various breeds and conditions, it’s certainly worth considering.

Everything appears to either meet or exceed the AAFCO Dog Nutrient standards, according to reports, but you never really can know how your pet will react until you give it a go either way. Some folks have issued complaints over the last year or so regarding digestive problems with the some of the lentil or grain-free mixtures. Others appear to be having great success with it, all while saving a small fortune once it adds up over the year.

Once limited to grain-free dry dog food, the brand has expanded to options with grains for dogs that really need it, as well as options without the lentils, much like the Chicken/Salmon and Brown Rice with grains formula here.

New freeze-dried Raw Single Ingredient Dog Treats

The most recent release in the stable of Amazon Wag dog food is the new Freeze-Dried Raw Single Ingredient Dog Treats. Available in three flavors: Beef Liver, Chicken Breast, and Lamb Liver, the 3-ounce packages sell for around $8 (or much less with Subscribe & Save). According to Amazon, they are sourced from Canada, freeze-dried in the US, and have “no added artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.” Having only been on Amazon for about 30 days now, they have already received almost entirely positive ratings from customers. Here are more details from Amazon:

Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our products. The supplier adheres to stringent food safety protocols, constantly monitoring and testing raw materials, production environment, processes and finished products. Yes, these treats are suitable for dogs of all ages. Feed as a treat, not a main source of food. Monitor your dog’s ideal body weight and do not overfeed. For your pet’s health, schedule regular visits with your veterinarian.

Amazon Wag Freeze-Dried Raw Single Ingredient Dog Treats now 40% off

Amazon Wag pricing and deals

The Amazon Wag dog food and treats are already extremely budget-conscious (as we previously broke down). But pricing is often even lower than that when you factor in the up to 40% off sales we see quite often (including right now).

Be sure to bookmark this page on Amazon and keep a close eye on 9to5Toys for the best times to replenish your stock at an even larger discount than is on offer regularly. Right now, for example, we have up to 40% off a wide range of dry dog food and treat options with prices starting from just $3.50 Prime shipped. And you’ll find even more options on this landing page including up to 40% off rice and meat mixtures, the brand new freeze-dried treats, grain free options, Wag dental chews, wet dog food, and even the aforementioned trail-sized bags.

Amazon Wag dog food treats on sale from $3.50 Prime shipped

Amazon Wag trial size

In the end, it’s worth giving the Amazon Wag dog food a shot to see if your pup likes it, and the trial-sized packages are a great way to do so. Much of the larger quantity Amazon Wag dog food listings also include 5-lb. trial-sized bags so you don’t have to spend (or waste) as much just to give it a shot. You can do as much research as you want, which is certainly encouraged, but when it comes down to it, every dog’s stomach is different, and they can’t really tell you how they feel. Like any dog food, affordable or otherwise, it’s always smart to take it slow and observe your furry friend to make sure everything is going smooth before committing to the value-packed 11-pound packages.

Amazon Wag Dog food trial-sized bags up to 40% off

Be sure to browse through our previous feature for even more details of Amazon Wag dog food (and cats too!).

