Logitech’s BRIO 4K HDR webcam comes within $2 of all-time low at $146 shipped

Amazon is offering the Logitech BRIO 4K Ultra HD Webcam for $145.95 shipped. With a $200 list price, and normal going rate of around $165 over the past few months, today’s deal comes within $2 of the low that we’ve tracked, marking the second-best discount that we’ve seen all-time. While most laptops and many all-in-one desktops have a built-in webcam, even Apple is still only using 720p sensors in their latest machines. Well, Logitech’s BRIO 4K webcam is the perfect video upgrade to any office setup. Whether you’re a Twitch streamer or just want a better look for your Zoom calls, the BRIO 4K delivers HDR quality to your computer. There’s even a built-in ring light that automatically adjusts its brightness depending on your ambient environment to have a well-lit image. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? The Logitech C920x is a great alternative. It ditches the 4K HDR sensor for a 1080p alternative, but is still great for delivering a higher-end video calling experience to your setup. Plus, at just $60, it comes in at $90 below today’s deal, saving you over 50% from the BRIO 4K above.

If your home office doesn’t have wired networking, then you might not be able to use a 4K webcam for video calls. Well, that is, until you upgrade to Wi-Fi 6. The latest wireless technology delivers near-Gigabit speeds without having to plug in a cable, something that I’ve been searching for since I moved into my first apartment. I love how fast Wi-Fi 6 is for even older devices in my home, and right now you can pick up the TP-Link Archer AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $99, which is a $40 drop from its normal going rate.

More on the Logitech BRIO 4K Webcam:

Start your own podcast with this Logitech 4K Pro webcam, and let RightLight 3 and HDR technology show off your best angle. Automatic login and facial recognition get your webcam up and running from the moment you turn your computer on, and this Logitech 4K Pro webcam has 5x digital zoom for tight video shots.

