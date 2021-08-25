Finally upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with TP-Link’s budget-focused AX3000 router at $99 (Save $30)

Walmart is offering the TP-Link Archer AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $99 shipped. Down from its $129 list price at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest that we’ve tracked in new condition though we have seen it at $80 refurbished. If you’re still on older Wi-Fi 5/802.11ac, it’s time to upgrade. Wi-Fi 6 finally brings wireless networking into the modern age, allowing for near-Gigabit speeds to your devices. You’ll find this specific model has 3Gb/s of wireless bandwidth so multiple people can be on the network at the same time without worrying that one person will hog all of the available networking speed. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you’re not swayed by Wi-Fi 6 technology, opting for an 802.11ac router can save you some cash. NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi router sports wireless speeds of up to 1.2Gbps and comes in at only $50 shipped on Amazon. Your extra savings here comes from the fact that it uses last-generation technology with 802.11ac instead of the latest 802.11ax.

Don’t forget that the ASUS 6Gb/s Wi-Fi 6 mesh gaming router is currently on sale for $100 off. With two 10GbE ports and up to 6Gb/s bandwidth, this high-end route is a great option all around when it comes to wireless networking and smart home setups.

TP-Link Archer AX3000 Router features:

Provide your home with fast and reliable wireless internet access with the TP-Link Archer AX3000 Wireless Dual-Band Gigabit Router. With this high-performance 802.11ax dual-band router, you can transfer data wirelessly at up to 2976 Mb/s over the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies for smooth 4K video streaming, online games, video chats, and more. Four Gigabit Ethernet ports are available for high-speed wired connections to computers, video game consoles, smart TVs, and other compatible devices. Plug a flash drive into the USB 2.0 port to share files with all connected devices on the network.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!