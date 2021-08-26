Ray-Ban Seasonal Sale takes up to 50% off with deals from $65 + free shipping

The Ray-Ban Seasonal Sale offers up to 50% off select styles with deals from $65. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the State Street Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $131 and originally sold for $187. These sunglasses can be worn by anyone and dressed up or down seamlessly. I also love the bold blue coloring and the gradient lens is also very on-trend. Each pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses comes in a leather carrying case with a scratch-free interior. This style also features a durable frame, which is nice for outdoor events. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Ray-Ban or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks from Ray-Ban include:
- State Street Sunglasses $131 (Orig. $187)
- Marshal Aviator Sunglasses $120 (Orig. $172)
- RB4216 Tortoise Sunglasses $93 (Orig. $185)
- RB3689 Gold Aviator Sunglasses $148 (Orig. $211)
- Clubmaster Color Mix Sunglasses $123 (Orig. $176)
- Wayfarer li @collection Sunglasses $113 (Orig. $161)
- General Aviator Sunglasses $155 (Orig. $222)
- Round Double Bridge Sunglasses $120 (Orig. $172)
- …and even more deals…
