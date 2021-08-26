Save up to $110 on the TicWatch Pro 4G at its lowest price since Prime Day (36% off)

Mobvoi’s official Amazon storefront is offering the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Cellular GPS Smartwatch with Wear OS for $189.99 shipped. That’s up to $110 off from the usual fare, marking the second-best price we’ve tracked and the lowest since Prime Day. Combining a rugged stainless steel exterior with dual AMOLED and FSTN displays, the Ticwatch Pro delivers up to 30-days of battery life among a myriad of fitness-tracking features. You’ll find 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, six sport modes, and swim compatibility, as well as GPS tracking for runners, bikers, and the like. Plus, extra support with Google’s Wear OS including onboard Asssistant. Currently rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 customers.

If cellular capabilities aren’t a must, then Amazfit’s Band 5 might make a more budget-friendly fit at $40. You can still enjoy a solid 15-days of battery life and all the usual health tracking features, and keep some smart assistant support with built-in Alexa. Over 10,000 fitness fanatics found this to be a worthwhile option, leaving an average of 4.3/5 stars on this #1 best-seller.

Looking for the latest and greatest? Then check out the new TicWatch E3 seeing its first-ever discount to $153. Set to sport Google’s Wear OS 3, this new and improved fitness tracker arrives with plenty of health metrics, a smart circular screen, and more.

More on the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Cellular GPS Smartwatch:

Upgraded Premium Design- Stylish and functional design with knurled stainless-steel bezel, Corning? Gorilla? 3 anti-finger print cover glass and water resistant speaker. US Military Standard 810G certified durability. Lightweight Silicone strap.

Long Battery Life- Dual-layered ALOMED/LCD screens and two display mode options, Smart Mode will get you 2 days battery life, up to 5 days if Auto Switch to Essential Mode (LCD display only) is turned on. Up to 18 hours of battery life on cellular usage.

