TicWatch E3 delivers Wear OS and is on sale for the first time at $153 (Reg. $200)

Mobvoi is currently offering its new TicWatch E3 Wear OS Smartwatch for $152.99 shipped when code TICASURVEY8 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $200, it just dropped for the first time to $180 and is now down the additional $27 in order to mark a new all-time low. As one of the only wearables from the brand slated to be updated with Wear OS 3, its recent TicWatch E3 arrives with a streamlined design that delivers a circular 1.3-inch screen. Alongside being able to showcase notifications from your smartphone, it has a bevy of fitness tracking features like heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking to keeping tabs on blood/oxygen saturation, stress, and more. Over 160 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Go with something a bit more rugged to save even more cash. The TicWatch GTX Fitness Smartwatch still brings an Android-friendly wearable to your wrist, but enters with a more affordable $40 price tag. Its fitness tracking and heart rate monitoring are joined by up to 10-day battery life and added water resistance, though you won’t find some of the more unique measurements tracked by the wearable found above.

Then don’t forget that you can also still score a notable price cut on the TicWatch Pro 3 Smartwatch, which is another one of the Mobvoi wearables honored with the Wear OS 3 support noted above. Down to $246, you’re looking at the third-best price to date and lowest in several months.

TicWatch E3 features:

Wear OS by Google smartwatch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform. 1G RAM and 8G ROM enable smoother performance and more precise interactions. NFC payment supports Google Pay. Allow you to track health data of multiple family members on the Mobvoi app and help you monitor the health of others you care about. TicWatch E3 keeps track of your real-time fitness and health data. More than 20 professional workout modes from activities like mountain climbing, swimming, and ice skating, to indoor cycling, pilates and high-intensity interval training.

