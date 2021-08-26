Sony’s latest XM4 ANC Earbuds fall to low of $216.50 (Orig. $279), more in eBay refurb sale

Delivering some last-minute back to school discounts, eBay is now launching its latest certified refurbished sale with an extra 5% off at checkout when code PICKCR5 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free across the board, and we’re seeing a notable assortment of Bose headphones, DJI drones, and more included. Everything is backed by an impressive 2-year warranty and all the other perks courtesy of eBay’s Certified Refurbished Program. Head below for all of our top picks.

Our top pick from the sale is the Sony WF-1000XM4 ANC Earbuds for $216.60. Having just launched earlier this year with a $278 price tag, today’s price cut marks one of the first opportunities to score them on sale with 22% in savings and a new all-time low. Delivering Sony’s latest pair of active noise cancelling earbuds, its new XM4 arrive with a design thats 40% smaller than its predecessor while still packing IPX4 water resistance. Its companion Qi charging case delivers up to 24 hours of playback, and rounds out the package alongside a new Integrated Processor V1 for improved active noise cancellation. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.4/4 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Other notable eBay sale discounts:

As we mentioned above, everything in today’s refurbished eBay promotion comes backed by a 2-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. We just recently took a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program, and were pretty impressed by how good of a value you actually get. Which of course is only made better by the added savings.

Sony XM4 ANC Earbuds features:

Industry-leading noise canceling with new Integrated Processor V1. Exceptional sound quality with new Integrated Processor V1 and supporting LDAC codec. Crystal-clear call quality, beamforming microphone and a bone-conduction sensor provide clear voice detection even in noisy environments. Speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces volume during conversations. 8 hours long battery with Noise Canceling.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!