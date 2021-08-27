GoPro HERO9 Black records in 5K and even doubles as a webcam at $350 (Save $50)

Amazon now offers the GoPro HERO9 Black Action Camera for $349.99 shipped. Having just dropped from $400, you’re looking at a $50 price cut in order to mark a new all-time low at Amazon. As the latest addition to the brand’s stable of action cameras, GoPro HERO9 Black arrives with a feature set to match headlined by 5K recording capabilities. You’ll also find HyperSmooth 3.0 technology for less shaky shots alongside live streaming features and the ability to serve double duty as a webcam. Though one of the more unique inclusions is the front-facing screen for reviewing content in real time. Over 2,800 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who can live without GoPro’s latest and greatest, will want to consider the previous-generation HERO8 Black at $299 instead for a great way to pocket even more cash. You’ll still be able to take advantage of the rugged design, but will step down to 4K recording while also ditching the front-facing screen found above. There’s still webcam functionality here, as well as a 4.7/5 star rating from over 2,500 customers.

If you’d rather just base the videography setup around a smartphone instead, certainly go check out the ongoing DJI OM 4 discount. This smartphone gimbal will deliver best-in-class stabilization to your videos, with a unique magnetic mounting system. Down to an all-time low, the $129 price tag makes for a more affordable upgrade than the lead deal.

GoPro HERO9 Black features:

More power. More clarity. More stability. The groundbreaking HERO9 Black sports a beastly 23.6MP sensor for ridiculous 5K video and stunning 20MP photos. A dazzling new front display delivers a live preview for easy framing, while a large rear touch screen with touch zoom provides fast, intuitive control. HERO9 Black boasts a powerful new feature suite, including HindSight, and supports live streaming and Webcam mode as well.

