Bodum’s popular Chambord French Press is stylish and sustainable for $28 shipped (30% off)

Amazon is offering Bodum’s 34-ounce Chambord French Press in White for $27.99 shipped. Normally going for $40, that’s down 30% and marks a new Amazon low for this colorway. Sporting a classic look, this 34-ounce french press delivers more than just piping hot coffee each morning. It’s crafted from a glass carafe with stainless white trim to give it a timeless cafe feel. For anyone who’s never used a french press or reusable coffee filter before, I’d highly recommend giving it a try. Nixing the messy paper filters not only makes your morning joe more sustainable but saves you a little cash down the line as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 17,000 coffee lovers.

I’m a big fan of sustainable coffee makers myself, so if you like a little extra oomph with yours, I’d recommend taking a look at this Moka pot for $12 as well. It’s a must-have for espresso lovers especially, as it uses internal pressure generated from steam to create strong, delicious coffee. It’s not quite as powerful as a professional espresso machine, but at these prices, it’s definitely worth considering. Over 5,800 customers have left this #1 best-serller a 4.4/5 star rating.

Bodum Chambord French Press features:

French press: Chambord French press brews a premium cup of Coffee in just 4 minutes, Simply add course ground Coffee, hot water and press

Stainless steel: 3-part stainless steel plunger has a mesh filter that helps extract your coffee’s aromatic oils and subtle flavors instead of being absorbed by a paper filter

Care Instructions: The beaker, filter and plunger are dishwasher safe. Lid and frame should be hand washed with a non-abrasive sponge.

Maximum flavor: pressed Coffee extracts the perfect amount of essentials oils and acids from the Coffee bean for maximum flavor; The preferred method for brewing for Coffee enthusiasts everywhere

Servings: this premium French press Coffee maker makes 8 cups of Coffee, 4oz each

