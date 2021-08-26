Gold Box K-Cup sale up to 30% off: 100-count Maud’s variety pack $22.50 + decaf, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Maud’s highly-rated K-Cup packs. One standout is the 80-count Maud’s 9 Flavor Original Coffee Variety Pack for $22.72 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel it after your order goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. And you’ll find a very similar decaf variety pack marked down to the same price right here. Regularly $30, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Compatible with all Keurig or K-Cup machines, this is 100% Arabica coffee in 100% recyclable pods. Flavors include Maud’s house blend, breakfast, Guatemalan, French roast, donut shop, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 27,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

For an even lower per-cup price, take a look at the Amazon Brand Solimo Dark Roast Coffee Pods. You’re getting a 100-count, as opposed to the 80 above, for just a few cents more than today’s lead deal. They also carry stellar ratings from over 36,000 Amazon customers and are among the most affordable options out there. And you can always just go for a smaller pack to bring your spending down to below $10 as well.

Some of our latest kitchen deals include the My Sous Vide Immersion Cooker and these air fryer deals from $37, but this morning has also seen some great price drops in the tech categories as well. This include Apple Watch SE, the Sonos Roam, a nice deal on the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, and Logitech’s BRIO 4K HDR webcam, on top of a wide-ranging Ray-Ban Seasonal Sale.

More on the Maud’s 9 Flavor Original Coffee Variety Pack:

Pack Profile – Enjoy a coffee assortment of 9 blends from our Original Classic Gourmet Coffee Collection. This special coffee variety pack contains a delicious mix of our most popular blends, specialty roasts, organic blends, and our most popular flavored coffee Salted Caramel. Enjoy one great cup at a time!

100% Arabica Original Variety Pack Coffee – We use only high quality 100% Arabica coffee including organic and fair trade beans from premier growing regions around the world.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!