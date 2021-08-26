Declutter your cabinets with these highly-rated storage bins at low of $24.50 (38% off)

Home & Pantry (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its set of Eight Stackable Food Storage Bins for $24.65 Prime shipped. Normally fetching $40, this marks the first discount we’ve tracked at a whopping 38% off. Perfect for organizing your fridge or pantry, these 10-inch by 4-inch containers can hold everything from fresh fruit to spice bottles, drinks, and more. They’re constructed from BPA-free plastic and come equipped with handles to slide in and out of the fridge with ease. Over 1,700 customers have left them with an average of 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump for more details.

Looking for more ways to meal prep? Check out these Rubbermaid shatterproof storage containers for $19. This 5-container set contains sies up to 5-cups, which is more than plenty for storing whole meals in the fridge as well as the odd leftover side dish. Plus, every piece is microwave reheatable and dishwasher safe. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 13,000 customers.

Head over to our home goods guide to see what other kitchen deals we’re cooking up. if you haven’t gotten your hands on an air fryer yet, we’re tracking a slew of deals worth a whirl starting at just $30. Whether you’re looking for something multifaceted like Ninja’s Foodi multi-cooker or trying to whip up family-sized meals in a snap, we’ve got a huge variety of deals tucked away right here.

More on Seseno Food Storage Bins:

Keep your refrigerator, freezer, countertops, kitchen cabinet or pantry neatly organized with these stackable fridge organizer pantry storage bins. Ideal sized to fit pouches, food packets, juice boxes, jars, baby food, bottles, canned goods, fruits, yogurts, cheese, and more. Also good for storing dry goods in the pantry. Ideal for kitchens, countertops, pantry shelves, refrigerators, freezers, cabinets, or as drawer organizers. Practical stackable design to help maximize your space. Stack or use them side by side to keep items organized and easy to find.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!