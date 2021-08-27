DEWALT 12-in. double bevel sliding compound miter saw returns to 2021 low at $100 off

-
$100 off $499

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 12-inch Double Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw (DWS780) for $499 shipped. This is a $100 discount from its normal going rate and a match for the 2021 low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re ready to take your woodshop to the next level, this is a great starting point. You’ll find a powerful 15A motor that spins at 3,800RPM here ready to cut through anything you place beneath the 12-inch blade. The fence is made to cut up to 2×14 dimension lumber at 90 degrees or 2×10 at 45 degrees. Plus, it can miter at 60 degrees to the right and 50 degrees to the left, providing increased capacity and ability over lower-cost saws. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

SKIL’s 10-inch Quick Mount Miter Saw offers a double-bevel feature similar to today’s lead deal. You’ll lose out on the sliding ability, however, meaning it can only cut up to 2×12 dimensional lumber, which is a less than what DEWALT’s model above can handle. But, since it’s available for $249, you’ll save $250 when compared to the option above, so do keep that in mind.

Be sure to swing by our DIY tools guide for other discounts for your woodshop. Last night we found Makita’s 1.25HP compact router on sale. It’s another woodworking must, especially at a low of $73 like it is right now. You’ll save 27% and enjoy this tool whenever putting a finishing touch on a project.

More on the DEWALT 12-inch Sliding Miter Saw:

  • Integrated CUTLINE Blade Positioning System provides adjustment free cut line indication for better accuracy and visibility for the 12-inch miter saw blade
  • Powerful 15 Amp, 3,800 rpm motor delivers extended power and durability for the mitre saw
  • Super-efficient dust collection system of DEWALT miter saw captures over 75% of dust generated
  • Tall sliding fences support crown molding up to 7-1/2-inch nested and base molding up to 6-3/4-inch vertically against the fence while easily sliding out of the way for bevel cuts

