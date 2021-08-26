Makita’s 1.25HP compact router is a must in any woodshop at a low of $73 (27% off)

Reg. $100 $73

Amazon is offering the Makita 1.25HP Compact Router for $73.34 shipped. Down from $100, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This compact router is a must-have in any woodworking shop. The speed varies from 10,000 to 30,000 RPM so you can dial it in depending on the bit you’re using, and there’s a smooth rack and pinion depth adjustment system so you can precisely set your cutting height. The electric speed control system also helps maintain a consistent RPM even when under load. The fixed base also uses an industry standard template guide for added convenience. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up Makita’s official dust extracting attachment, which can be picked up for less than $8. It clips onto the router and allows you to capture most dust that the router produces during a cut. You just hook up a shop vac and begin cutting. It’ll help reduce cleanup in the end and just makes using the router a whole lot easier.

This is by far the only DIY tool that we’re tracking on sale. Right now, you can pick up the SKIL brushless oscillating tool for $100 as well as multiple drills/drivers from $32, so be sure to check out our previous coverage. Also, swing by our DIY tools guide for other great ways to save.

More on the Makita Compact Router:

  • Variable speed control dial (10,000 to 30,000 RPM) enables user to match the speed to the application
  • Smooth rack and pinion fine depth adjustment system for more precise settings
  • Slim and ergonomically designed body for increased comfort and control
  • Quick release cam lock system for easy depth adjustments and base removal/installation
  • Electronic speed control maintains constant speed under load
  • Soft start feature for smooth start ups
  • Fixed base accepts industry standard template guides for convenience

Lenovo’s octa-core Smart Tab M10 Plus 128GB falls...
Save up to $110 on the TicWatch Pro 4G at its lowest pr...
Snag two Mario Kart-friendly Joy-Con steering wheels fo...
Save your digital memories with Sandisk’s iXpand ...
This bi-directional HDMI switch can split a 4K60 image ...
Stock up on organic chocolate Orgain protein powder: 2....
Save up to $150 on the latest Hisense U6G 4K Smart Andr...
Amazon’s New World finally nears release with ope...
