Makita’s 1.25HP compact router is a must in any woodshop at a low of $73 (27% off)

Amazon is offering the Makita 1.25HP Compact Router for $73.34 shipped. Down from $100, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This compact router is a must-have in any woodworking shop. The speed varies from 10,000 to 30,000 RPM so you can dial it in depending on the bit you’re using, and there’s a smooth rack and pinion depth adjustment system so you can precisely set your cutting height. The electric speed control system also helps maintain a consistent RPM even when under load. The fixed base also uses an industry standard template guide for added convenience. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up Makita’s official dust extracting attachment, which can be picked up for less than $8. It clips onto the router and allows you to capture most dust that the router produces during a cut. You just hook up a shop vac and begin cutting. It’ll help reduce cleanup in the end and just makes using the router a whole lot easier.

This is by far the only DIY tool that we’re tracking on sale. Right now, you can pick up the SKIL brushless oscillating tool for $100 as well as multiple drills/drivers from $32, so be sure to check out our previous coverage. Also, swing by our DIY tools guide for other great ways to save.

More on the Makita Compact Router:

Variable speed control dial (10,000 to 30,000 RPM) enables user to match the speed to the application

Smooth rack and pinion fine depth adjustment system for more precise settings

Slim and ergonomically designed body for increased comfort and control

Quick release cam lock system for easy depth adjustments and base removal/installation

Electronic speed control maintains constant speed under load

Soft start feature for smooth start ups

Fixed base accepts industry standard template guides for convenience

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!