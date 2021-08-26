Makita’s 1.25HP compact router is a must in any woodshop at a low of $73 (27% off)

Amazon is offering the Makita 1.25HP Compact Router for $73.34 shipped. Down from $100, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This compact router is a must-have in any woodworking shop. The speed varies from 10,000 to 30,000 RPM so you can dial it in depending on the bit you’re using, and there’s a smooth rack and pinion depth adjustment system so you can precisely set your cutting height. The electric speed control system also helps maintain a consistent RPM even when under load. The fixed base also uses an industry standard template guide for added convenience. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.
Use a fraction of your savings to pick up Makita’s official dust extracting attachment, which can be picked up for less than $8. It clips onto the router and allows you to capture most dust that the router produces during a cut. You just hook up a shop vac and begin cutting. It’ll help reduce cleanup in the end and just makes using the router a whole lot easier.
This is by far the only DIY tool that we’re tracking on sale. Right now, you can pick up the SKIL brushless oscillating tool for $100 as well as multiple drills/drivers from $32, so be sure to check out our previous coverage. Also, swing by our DIY tools guide for other great ways to save.
More on the Makita Compact Router:
- Variable speed control dial (10,000 to 30,000 RPM) enables user to match the speed to the application
- Smooth rack and pinion fine depth adjustment system for more precise settings
- Slim and ergonomically designed body for increased comfort and control
- Quick release cam lock system for easy depth adjustments and base removal/installation
- Electronic speed control maintains constant speed under load
- Soft start feature for smooth start ups
- Fixed base accepts industry standard template guides for convenience
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!