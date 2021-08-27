Home Depot’s Labor Day sale discounts electric mowers, grills, tools, and much more

Labor Day is quickly approaching, and that means another round of barbecues and family gatherings to plan for. Home Depot is now helping the cause, launching its latest sale today ahead of the holiday. Discounting a selection of grills, electric mowers, tools, and other gear, there are deep price cuts on a wide range of essentials for your space. Shipping is free across the board, and you can even opt for in-store pickup at no additional cost to get the ball rolling even sooner. With 4+ star ratings on nearly all of the price cuts, you’ll want to head below for all of our top picks from the Home Depot Labor Day sale.

Home Depot Labor Day sale deals:

If those highlights don’t particularly catch your eye, be sure to shop everything right here. Throughout the sale, you’ll find pages of discounts ahead of Labor Day with all of the essentials and gear needed to deck out your space ahead of family get-togethers heading into fall. Otherwise, go hit up our home goods guide for even more markdowns.

RYOBI 40V HP Self-Propelled Mower features:

The RYOBI 40-Volt HP 21 in. Multi-Blade Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower delivers the power of gas with the convenience of cordless. The premium HP brushless motor provides more power, longer runtime, and a longer motor life. It starts with just a push of a button and the self-propelled rear wheel drive features SMART TREK technology so you can easily match the mower’s speed to your own pace. This mower is ideal for yards up to 3/4 acre, featuring dual active battery ports and 2 40-Volt 6Ah batteries that provide up to 70-minutes of runtime. 

