Two new UGREEN 100W USB-C chargers arrive with four ports each [Deal]

Over the last several months, Amazon has banned several popular merchants from selling on its storefront. The move was a direct response to brands that would solicit good reviews from customers in exchange for gift cards, discounts, and more. This reaction affected many product categories, including a variety of innovating GaN adapter manufacturers. Thankfully, two new UGREEN 100W chargers have arrived at Amazon, a move that provides customers with some additional options to pick from. Both units distribute power across four ports, a majority of which are USB-C. Continue reading to learn more.

UGREEN 100W GaN Charger

The first on our list comes in the form of a more traditional USB-C power adapter. Unlike a majority of competitors, this offering manages to pack a total of four ports. Thankfully, only one of these is USB-A, giving this port the legacy treatment that many of us would agree it deserves. Three Type-C outputs make up the rest of the connectivity options here.

Intuitively, the top two ports are the most powerful. When used individually, each output can deliver 100W of power. The bottom two ports top out at 22.5W. Obviously these numbers will fluctuate when more than one output is used simultaneously. The new UGREEN 100W Multiport GaN Charger is available for order now and has a list price of $69.99. Early adopters can score it for $59.99 when clipping an on-page discount coupon that takes $10 off.

UGREEN 100W Desktop Charger

Next up, we have the UGREEN 100W Desktop Charger. Instead of plugging directly into the wall, this offering is bundled with a long power cord that allows you to more easily rest it on top of a desk. Like the unit above, this charger also wields one USB-A and three Type-C outputs.

Power distribution varies slightly, but suffice it to say that the first two USB-C ports on the left can crank out up to 100W when used individually. Pricing is a bit higher here, with the UGREEN 100W USB-C Desktop Charger clocking in at $99.99. Thankfully, another launch discount is available, allowing folks to snag an on-page $15 off coupon to lower its final cost to $84.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you have yet to upgrade the charger that came with your MacBook, iPad, PC, or Chromebook, the new UGREEN 100W chargers are certainly worth considering. Personally, I am more intrigued by the desktop charger since it provides a clean and versatile charging station that’s ready to rest on top of a desk.

