Two new UGREEN 100W USB-C chargers arrive with four ports each [Deal]

-
NewsUGREEN
Order Now!
UGREEN 100W

Over the last several months, Amazon has banned several popular merchants from selling on its storefront. The move was a direct response to brands that would solicit good reviews from customers in exchange for gift cards, discounts, and more. This reaction affected many product categories, including a variety of innovating GaN adapter manufacturers. Thankfully, two new UGREEN 100W chargers have arrived at Amazon, a move that provides customers with some additional options to pick from. Both units distribute power across four ports, a majority of which are USB-C. Continue reading to learn more.

UGREEN 100W GaN Charger

The first on our list comes in the form of a more traditional USB-C power adapter. Unlike a majority of competitors, this offering manages to pack a total of four ports. Thankfully, only one of these is USB-A, giving this port the legacy treatment that many of us would agree it deserves. Three Type-C outputs make up the rest of the connectivity options here.

Intuitively, the top two ports are the most powerful. When used individually, each output can deliver 100W of power. The bottom two ports top out at 22.5W. Obviously these numbers will fluctuate when more than one output is used simultaneously. The new UGREEN 100W Multiport GaN Charger is available for order now and has a list price of $69.99. Early adopters can score it for $59.99 when clipping an on-page discount coupon that takes $10 off.

UGREEN 100W Desktop Charger

Next up, we have the UGREEN 100W Desktop Charger. Instead of plugging directly into the wall, this offering is bundled with a long power cord that allows you to more easily rest it on top of a desk. Like the unit above, this charger also wields one USB-A and three Type-C outputs.

Power distribution varies slightly, but suffice it to say that the first two USB-C ports on the left can crank out up to 100W when used individually. Pricing is a bit higher here, with the UGREEN 100W USB-C Desktop Charger clocking in at $99.99. Thankfully, another launch discount is available, allowing folks to snag an on-page $15 off coupon to lower its final cost to $84.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you have yet to upgrade the charger that came with your MacBook, iPad, PC, or Chromebook, the new UGREEN 100W chargers are certainly worth considering. Personally, I am more intrigued by the desktop charger since it provides a clean and versatile charging station that’s ready to rest on top of a desk.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

UGREEN

About the Author

Bethesda gives us our first glimpse into the worlds of ...
Belkin launches new MagSafe iPhone 12 car mount with st...
Crate & Barrel x Shinola Detroit collection: Furni...
This aluminum headphone stand gives AirPods Max an eleg...
Take a look at the Animal Crossing PUMA x Nintendo coll...
Upcoming LEGO Tumbler slated to be joined by three new ...
Jaybird Vista 2 review: Familiar design with brand new ...
Tested: Das Keyboard 4 Professional for Mac has finally...
Show More Comments

Related

UGREEN intros 5 new accessories: 4K/60Hz USB-C hub, MagSafe-compatible stand, more

30% off

UGREEN takes 30% off Apple Watch, Nintendo Switch, Mac, and iPad gear priced from $6.50

From $6.50 Learn More
Save now

Amazon Basics USB-C GaN chargers fall to new all-time lows from $17

From $17 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: Bitty Boomers Baby Yoda Bluetooth Speaker $10 (Save 50%), more

From $5 Learn More
30% off

This aluminum headphone stand gives AirPods Max an elegant resting place at $7.50 (Save 30%)

$7.50 Learn More
$80 off

Monoprice’s 35-in. 1440p UltraWide gaming monitor features 120Hz refresh rate at $320

$320 Learn More
75% off

Nintendo eShop deals from $1.50: Humble indies, BioShock, PAC-MAN 99 DLC, more

$1.50+ Learn More
22% off

Royal Gourmet’s 24-inch Charcoal Grill/Smoker falls to $140 at Amazon (Save 22%)

$140 Learn More