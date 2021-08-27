Philips Hue HomeKit refurb sale goes live: Outdoor lights, TV backlighting, more from $20

Today only, Woot has launched a Philips Hue sale that’s discounting a selection of the brand’s popular smart home lights and accessories in certified refurbished condition starting at $20. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Our top pick is the Philips Hue Lily White and Color Outdoor Spot Light Base kit at $279.99. Down from the original $340 price tag, you’re looking at one of the first discounts of the year with today’s offer saving you $60 and marking a 2021 low.

This outdoor starter kit expands your Philips Hue setup to the lawn with three Lily White and Color lights. Connecting into Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, you can bring a splash of color to your home’s garden, patio, and other outdoor spaces. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A great add-on to the lead deal, or really any of the other discounts, that’s also included in today’s sale is by adding the Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor to your setup while it’s at $37.99, down from $50. The imprecise geofencing features that let your lights automatically turn on when you get home can sometimes be a pain to deal with, but this accessory lets you ditch that with more accurate and local presence detection. Alongside being able to set routines based on movement, it’ll also monitor outdoor temperature which can be used to automate your setup. Get all of the details on why we called it “an ideal smart home companion” in our hands-on review.

Other notable Philips Hue discounts:

Then be sure to check out all of the discounts right here for other ways to upgrade your Philips Hue setup without having to pay full price. Otherwise, end the week by diving into our smart home guide.

Philips Hue Lily starter kit features:

With Philips Hue outdoor lighting there’s no limit to the magic you can add. Play with 16 million colors and all shades of white light to create the effect you want. Highlight objects, trees or pathways to make your space stand out. Use the Hue app to save your favorite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger.

