Anker Soundcore Gold Box slashes active noise cancelling cans to $45+

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a variety of Anker Soundcore over the ear, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) headphones at all time lowest prices staring at $44.99. That’s 25% off of normal prices on these cans, which are great for airplane flights or just vibing in noisy environments.
- The Q20 Bluetooth budget option at $45 offers hybrid ANC and 40 hours of play time as well as a travel case.
- At $59.99, the midrange Q30 version adds Multiple Modes, Hi-Res Sound, Custom EQ via App and ability to connect to 2 devices.
- The higher end Q35 (sorry Bose) at $97.49 add Blue/Pearl colors and LDAC for Hi Res Wireless Audio and AI calling noise isolation.
We’ve Tested Anker’s Soundcore line and came away impressed.
Anker Soundcore Q35 features:
- Gold Standard of Sound: Custom silk-diaphragm drivers accurately reproduce music across a wider frequency range and cut out distortion to deliver sound that’s both Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified.
- LDAC Technology: 3 times more data is transmitted to Life Q35 active noise cancelling headphones than via standard Bluetooth codecs. This lossless transfer ensures you hear every tiny detail in the music.
- Multi-Mode Noise Cancelling: 2 microphones on each earcup detect and filter out distracting noises in your vicinity. Switch between Transport, Outdoor, and Indoor modes for a tailored noise cancelling experience.
- Comfortable and Convenient: Life Q35 active noise cancelling headphones can be worn all day thanks to their lightweight build and memory foam padded earcups and headband. A built-in sensor detects when they’re removed from your ears and instantly pauses the audio.
- AI-Enhanced Calls: The beamforming microphones on Life Q35 active noise cancelling headphones pick up your voice with incredible accuracy by using an AI algorithm that’s been tested thousands of times. Calls sound crisp, clear, and free of unwanted noise.
