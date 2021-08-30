Get ready for game day with this portable 3-burner gas griddle down to $60.50

AlicE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Portable 3-Burner Gas Griddle for $60.49 shipped when you apply code 8A592ZNB at checkout. That code takes off a massive 45% from the $110 list price, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Sporting a 23-inch grilling area, this portable griddle offers plenty of space for your family-sized breakfast or backyard barbeque. Each of the three burners brings with it 8,500 BTUs of cooking power, with a built-in gas line for LPG tanks up to 20-pounds and an oil-collection cup rounding out the hardware here. Currently rated 4.4/5 stars. See more below.

If you’re more interested in bacon and eggs than tailgating, then this Toastmaster electric griddle is definitely worth a look. Ringing up for only $30, this countertop griddle is perfect for frying up flapjacks or other goodies with 200-square inches of grilling space. You’ll be working with just one adjustable heat setting here, rather than the 3-burner model above, but for less than half the price, it’s still a worthwhile option for breakfast lovers. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 500 customers.

head over to our home goods guide for even more ways to brighten up your mornings. Right now, we’re tracking some great savings on Bella’s family-sized 8-quart touchscreen air fryer down to just $55. That’s a massive 54% off what it normally runs for, but this discount is only good today, so if you’ve been looking forward to crispy snacks and meals without any of that usual grease and oil, this is a great way to go.

More on this Portable Gas Griddle:

The 23-inch griddle plate enlarges the cooking area to 355 sq.in., which enables you to fry 12+ burgers at a time. Besides, the grill is equipped with a built-in gas line for a 20-pound LPG tank, which is suitable for large parties.

The heating system is composed by 3 individual ignitions, each can be controlled smoothly by the stainless steel knob, releasing 8500 BTU at most, therefore amounting to 25500 BTU as total. This gas griddle shows a great performance in baking food effectively.

The frying pan is made of 3mm-thick steel plate, along with the additional steel bars on its bottom, it is difficult to warp when heated. It’s also quite easy to install them together.

