Highly-rated family-sized 8-qt. Bella touchscreen air fryer drops to $55 for today only (Reg. $120)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 8-quart Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer for $54.99 shipped. Also matched direct as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. This model usually fetches up to $120 at Best Buy and is now $65 off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. This is also matching our previous mention and one of the lowest-priced 8-quart options out there you can trust. With more than enough space for a whole family’s worth of air fried food in one pot, the 8-quart capacity can support up to 6.6-pounds of food at once inside of the dishwasher-safe pan and crisping tray. An adjustable thermostat to support a wide variety of recipes and air fry experiments, touchscreen controls, a digital read-out, and the stainless steel housing round out the features here. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

You can save even more with the Instant Vortex 4-in-1 model at $49, but it’s only 2-quarts. And if you’re going to go that route, it might be worth taking a look at the comparable $35 Chefman model to drop your spending down once again. Both options aren’t nearly as big as today’s lead deal, but they are a great way to save some cash for folks just using the air fryer for side dishes and smaller meals.

Just make sure you browse through this morning’s Ninja Gold Box sale where you’ll find some of its all-in-one cookers with built-in air frying marked down alongside a host of the brand’s blenders from $56. Then swing by our home goods guide for additional essentials, kitchenware, furniture deals, and more.

More on the Bella Pro Series Touchscreen Air Fryer:

Cook up healthy meals with this Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer. The built-in touchscreen makes selecting settings fast and intuitive, while the large capacity lets you cook large meals at once. This 8-qt. air fryer features stainless steel construction for added durability, and the pan and tray are dishwasher-safe for simple cleaning.

