Kershaw’s #1 best-seller Brawler folding pocket knife falls to 2021 low at $23.50

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Brawler Folding Pocket Knife at $23.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $33, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked in well over a year, beating our last mention by over $2. Whether you’re looking for an outdoor EDC knife or just a dedicated box opener, it’ll get the job done quite well. There’s a 3-inch black oxide blade and a glass-filled nylon handle. Plus, the pocket clip can be moved around to four different positions. SpeedSafe assisted opening is also in tow, which is one of the reasons I love Kershaw knives personally. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 5,800 happy customers and you’ll find that it’s also a #1 best-seller at Amazon. Head below for more.

My personal on-the-go sharpening solution is the Lansky BladeMedic. This pairs well with today’s lead deal, letting you quickly sharpen while away from home without having to use a whetstone. You’ll find a carbide and ceramic sharpening area as well as a tapered diamond rod and a serrated section. It’s available for $11 on Amazon, making it a great addition to your EDC collection.

Be sure to check out our roundup of the best multi-tools for various tasks. Pricing starts at $5 and there’s quite a bit to like about the roundup. Plus, our all-new DIY and outdoor tools guide for other great ways to save.

More on the Kershaw Brawler Pocket Knife:

The Brawler starts with a modified tanto blade—a shape often found in tactical and rescue knives that may be required to punch through tough materials. The tanto is an ideal shape for these piercing tasks because there is plenty of metal to support the point, making it stronger than many other blade shapes.

