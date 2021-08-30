Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard sees rare discount to $30 all-time low

Amazon is offering the Logitech K380WMulti-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for $29.99 shipped. This marks only the second discount that we’ve tracked, down from $40 to match the all-time low. Designed with MacOS in mind, this multi-device keyboard sports a pristine layout with dedicated multimedia keys, single-tap device switching, and quiet, low-profile keys. And while the design might scream Apple to some, you will find near-universal compatibility here for iOS, Android, Windows, Chrome OS, and even Apple TV. Plus, you’ll garner up to two years of battery life off of just two AAA batteries. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 9,700 customers. See more details below.

Not in love with the multi-device pairing? Then you can save a ton by opting for OMOTON’s basic Bluetooth keyboard for just $10. This one’s aimed at Apple users with iOS and iPad compatibility, a row of multi-media keys, and a super slim design that makes it a breeze to tote around. Over 6,000 customers have left it with an average of 4.4/5 stars.

And if you find yourself working on-the-go relatively often, then this handy waterproof USB backpack could be worth the $112 investment. Alongside a sleek look, you’ll benefit from the waterproof exterior, USB power bank, and shockproof laptop sleeve on this unique bag.

Logitech K380 Multi-Device Keyboard features:

The Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth keyboard brings the comfort and convenience of desktop typing to your smartphone, tablet, and more.Built-In Hotkeys:The built-in hotkeys include the following functions: Home, Back, App-switch, Contextual Menu, Easy-Switch Connect, Power: On/Off.

