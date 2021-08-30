Ridge’s Commuter Weatherproof USB Backpack hits best price yet at $112 (Reg. $140)

The Ridge (97% lifetime positive feedback from 1,500+) via Amazon is offering its Commuter Weatherproof USB Backpack for $112 shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and directly from The Ridge. Today’s offer newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been wanting a premium backpack with some standout features, Commuter could be the one for you. Not only does it boast a sleek design, you’ll also benefit from a water and weatherproof exterior that is able to keep valuable contents dry and protected from the elements. An external power bank USB port is yet another perk, allowing you to easily keep your gadgets topped off while moving from one place to another. There’s a dedicated pocket for your preferred battery pack, ensuring you will be up and running in no time. The shock-resistant laptop compartment is ready to hold any modern MacBook in addition to other similarly-sized PCs, Chromebooks, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Opt for the Cocoon Slim Backpack to spend quite a bit less at $45. This is my personal favorite because it wields an integrated GRID-IT! front pocket that’s laden with elastic straps perfect for keeping small gear held snugly in place. Inside the main compartment you’ll find room for your MacBook and an 11-inch iPad Pro.

Ridge Commuter Weatherproof USB Backpack features:

This is the perfect backpack for everyday use, waterproof, weatherproof, to keep everything inside of it dry. YKK zippers to help keep everything in the backpack protected.

This backpack has everything you need, a luggage strap and water bottle holder and a power bank pocket with external USB port to make sure you stay charged on your travels.

A special compartment for your laptop that will help keep it protected it whether you are on your way to work, or road tripping to the desert. This shock-resistant laptop holder will help ensure that your laptop is always ready for use.

