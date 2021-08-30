Philips Hue mix and match end of summer sale has rare 15% off lamps, lightstrips, more

To start off the week, Philips Hue has now launched a new end of summer mix and match sale that’s taking 15% off a selection of its smart lamps, lightstrips, and bulbs. Shipping is free across the board. Throughout the sale, you’ll be able to save on several offerings which rarely go on sale in the first place, alongside scoring some of the best discounts to date across its Hue Go, Iris, and Lightstrip Plus offerings. Just peruse the markdowns right here, add three of more of the qualifying items to your cart, where the price will automatically be updated. Everything comes backed by a 4+ star rating and you can find all of the details down below.

Just remember you’ll need to add three of the following to your cart to see the prices drop.

Highlights from the Hue end of summer sale:

Another highlight from the Philips Hue end of season sale is that you can score a 3-pack of its White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Bluetooth Smart Light Bulbs for $99.99. Typically fetching $135, today’s offer amounts to 26% in savings while matching our previous mention for the best price of the year. Perfect for getting into the Philips Hue game for the first time or expanding an existing setup, these bulbs feature both Zigbee and Bluetooth connectivity for working on their own or with the greater Hue ecosystem. At just $33 each, this is a great way to add some multicolor lighting to your space or take advantage of HomeKit Adaptive Lighting that just rolled out. Other notable features include support for Alexa, Assistant, and Siri as well as full color illumination. Over 1,800 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Philips Hue Iris Table Lamp features:

The iconic design of the Philips Hue Iris lamp has been reinvented. Available in black or white, the Iris features a fabric-wrapped cord, mixed materials, aluminum inner tube, and unique light effect — a wash of color with a gentle backlight — to create a sophisticated smart lamp. The Philips Hue Iris lamp offers a unique style that complements any home decor. Place the accent lamp anywhere in your home, washing the living room walls with colorful light or setting it on a bedside table for a gentle nightlight.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!