Save up to 26% on NETGEAR gaming Wi-Fi 6 routers and range extenders from $75

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 26% off a selection of NETGEAR gaming Wi-Fi accessories starting at $75. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender EAX15 for $89.99. Usually selling for $130, you’re still looking at one of the first notable discounts with today’s offer marking a new all-time low at $40 off. Featuring a compact design that plugs right into the wall, this NETGEAR range extender brings an additional 1,500-square feet of range to your Wi-Fi 6 setup. With support for 1.8Gb/s throughput, it’s more than capable for handling gaming and other usage be it for just rounding out your network’s coverage or expanding to bring connectivity to a basement or gaming setup that’s too far from the main router. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Whether the lead deal isn’t quite going to work in your setup, or you need something a bit more capable for driving the gaming experience, be sure to check out the other discounts in today’s Gold Box. Ranging from flagship routers for upgrading the home network to some more affordable offerings, you’ll want to check everything out starting from $75 right here.

Speaking of home networking upgrades, we just took a look at how Ubiquiti’s latest Wi-Fi 6 access points handle in the latest installment of our UniFi Diary series. If the 802.11ax offerings above caught your eye, going with a more capable system like this may very well prove to be the upgrade your gaming setup needs.

NETGEAR XR500 Nighthawk Pro Router features:

Enjoy seamless connectivity when playing online games with this Netgear Nighthawk Pro gaming router. Local connection options and the ability to choose preferred servers help limit game lag, while the Internet utilization monitor lets you keep track of devices that might be using too much bandwidth. With a customizable dashboard, this Netgear Nighthawk Pro gaming router shows usage data and other key details so you can optimize your gaming experience.

