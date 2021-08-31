Kensington unleashes new USB-C hubs with up to 100W passthrough, 4K 60Hz HDMI, more

Kensington has added a couple of new USB-C hubs to its portfolio this week, both of which offer passthrough charging and up to 4K 60Hz connectivity over HDMI. Each model has several features that distinguish it well when pitted against the other. For instance, one turns a single port into six, while the alternate model provides eight. Styling varies as well, with either aluminum or fabric shells to choose from. Both releases join a long list of Thunderbolt and USB-C docking stations that nicely fill out the Kensington lineup. Continue reading to learn more.

8-in-1 Kensington USB-C hub

Let’s kick things off with the 8-in-1 Kensington USB-C hub. This unit mirrors much of what else is currently on the market. It clocks in at $79.99, a price that manages to undercut Anker by $10. This investment delivers three USB-A 3.2 ports, one USB-C 3.2 input with 85W passthrough charging, Gigabit Ethernet, micro/SD, and HDMI with support for 4K connectivity with a 60Hz refresh rate.

When it comes to design, Kensington sticks with an outer aluminum shell that is pretty much identical to the aesthetic offered by many competing brands. It’s a clean look, and one that I can easily get on board with. This unit is backed by a two-year warranty that exceeds what Anker offers by six months.

6-in-1 Kensington USB-C Docking Station

The other Kensington USB-C docking station that’s now available turns a single port into six. While that’s two less than what the unit above offers, you’ll get 100W passthrough charging. This upgrade could be necessary depending on just how power-hungry your laptop is and how hard you push it each day.

In addition to a USB-C 3.2 port with passthrough charging, you’ll also get dual USB-A 3.2 inputs, Gigabit Ethernet, VGA, and HDMI connectivity with support for up to 4K with a 30Hz refresh rate. This design trades aluminum up top for a soft fabric surface to “complement your workspace.” Pricing is set at $109.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

When it comes to hubs and docking stations, having more options is often a good thing. While it is a bit of a bummer that pricing for these new Kensington USB-C offerings is not quite as competitive as some, this should not be much of a shock when considering how well-established this brand is in the technology sector. Plus, the two-year warranty is a nice touch that affirms Kensington is selling a product it’s happy to stand behind.

