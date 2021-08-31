Polaroid’s latest Now+ is the company’s ‘most creative’ analog camera yet

Polaroid is expanding its instant camera lineup with its “most creative” model yet: the Polaroid Now+. This new camera brings the analog and digital worlds together like never before. You’ll connect it to a phone with an app that unlocks new creative tools while remaining fully analog to capture anything life throws at you. What all is it capable of? Let’s take a closer look.

Polaroid’s new Now+ i-Type Instant Camera takes your analog photography to the next level

If you’re exploring analog photography, then Polaroid has surely come across your radar. As one of the original brands for instant cameras, Polaroid carries a lot of weight in the space. The company’s latest Now+ camera brings even more possibilities to your photography kit thanks to its connected design.

“It’s a special time to be at Polaroid as we’re bringing the brand and what it stands for into the future. Central to this effort is getting back to designing and making awesome products and keeping them at the core of the company. I’m super excited about the Now+ with the quality of photos you can capture and the new beautiful colors. Plus, for the first time we’re including physical filters in the box as they were loved by our community and add to the palette for experimenting – with or without the app,” Oskar Smolokowski, Chairman of Polaroid, said.

Creativity on analog portraits is available like never before

The new Polaroid Now+ has “more creative tools than any other instant camera,” according to the company. Once you open the app, you can swipe between light painting, double exposure, manual mode, and more. The app also features two new functions, aperture priority and tripod mode, tools that allow you to channel depth of field or long exposures like never before on a system like this. There’s also a lens filter kit that includes five physical filters to snap over the lens itself, which allow you to saturate photos in color, deepen contrast, and more.

Be ready to capture fall moments with Polaroid’s Now+, available starting today for $150

The Polaroid Now+ is available in Blue Gray exclusively from Polaroid’s own website starting today at $149.99, alongside both White and Black colorways that we expect to make it to other retailers sometime soon. This unique camera is a great tool to put in your bag as you head out to hike trails, visit friends, and see landscapes this fall.

9to5Toys’ take

I love seeing analog and technology merge. From record players that can digitize music to analog cameras that benefit from a smartphone app, it’s great to see companies merge what’s old and new. I’m excited to see what else Polaroid has in the pipeline, as well as other companies working on similar products. What about you?

