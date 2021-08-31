Save 20% or more on back to school essentials in Amazon’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 20% or more off a selection of back to school essentials starting at under $5. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Throughout the sale you’ll find a variety of gear to help outfit your classroom or backpack with all of the essentials you could need. Ranging from pens, notebooks, and organizers to some gear for the teachers like classroom pencil sharpeners and storage dividers, you’ll find some of the best prices of the year now that the fall semester is underway. Everything comes backed by 4+ star ratings and you can check out all of our top picks down below.

Amazon back to school sale:

For other ways to get your home office or classroom ready for the school year, be sure to hit up our home goods guide. You’ll find a collection of gear for helping outfit the workstation ranging from desks to accessories and more.

BIC Student Kit features:

BIC Student Kit, Assorted High School Stationery Essentials, 21-Count

Convenient all-in-one kit includes 21 stationery essentials ideal for high school students

Four BIC Atlantis Original Ball Pens offer a convenient retractable design and smooth-writing black ink

12 BIC Xtra-Strong 0.9mm Mechanical Pencils–the #1 Selling Mechanical Pencil* features strong, break-resistant #2 leads

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!