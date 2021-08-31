Protect your teeth with Waterpik’s Sidekick portable water flosser at low of $86 (34% off)

Quiverr (99% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the Waterpik Sidekick Portable Water Flosser for $85.94 shipped. Regularly going for $130, you can save a whopping 34% today and mark a new all-time low. If you’ve been wanting to make the switch to a water flosser but didn’t want to break the bank to do it, the Waterpik Sidekick is a rock-solid option. The compact design makes it great for travel, but you’ll still get a plentiful 60-seconds of use from each 13-ounce fillup. Aside from arguably being more comfortable than traditional flossing, Waterpik advertises a 99.9% plaque removal rate, which can help maintain tooth health and cut back on future dental expenses. Currently rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,000 customers.

But if you don’t mind shopping off the beaten path a bit, this H20floss model sports a totally handheld design for only $29.50 after you clip the on-page coupon. It features five adjustable pressure settings up to 110 PSI, with six replacement flossing tips and a 300ml detachable reservoir. Over 11,000 customers have left this one an average of 4.4/5 stars.

Once you’ve got your tooth-cleaning situation on lock, head over to our home goods guide for some delicious deals worth cleaning up after. With the transition to fall just ahead, get ready for game day with a deep 45% discount on this highly-rated portable gas griddle. It sports three 8,500BTU burners and can fit up to a 20-pound tank, so you’ll have plenty of firepower to keep the whole neighborhood fed this season.

Waterpik Sidekick Water Flosser features:

Ultra-compact, convenient Waterpik Water Flosser: Ideal for travel and limited counter space, includes premium water-resistant storage travel case

Floss anytime, anywhere: As your personal and portable water flosser, Sidekick is easy to use and packs up quickly for storage or travel, plus it is global voltage compatible (100 240VAC, 60/50Hz) for international use

Full-sized performance: Powered by the same patented Waterpik Water Flosser technology used in full-sized, countertop units

Clinically proven: Removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas and helps prevent tooth decay and future dental work

