Yamaha’s underwater Seascooter falls to 2021 low at $429.50 ($115 off)

Amazon is offering the Yamaha Underwater Seascooter with GoPro Camera Mount Recreational (RDS250) for $429.53 shipped. This is a $115 discount from its normal going rate and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked since 2019, beating our previous mention by more than $20. While summer is winding down, there’s no better time to pick up an underwater scooter than now. You’ll still get a few months of use out of it depending on where you live, and it’ll have you ready for next spring as well. The Seascooter can dive up to 100-feet deep and cruise around at 2.5MPH with ease. Plus, with a runtime of two hours and an integrated GoPro mount, you’ll be capturing underwater videos and photos to show off to your friends all day long. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of happy shoppers. Head below for more.

If you’re cruising around underwater, be sure you have the proper facemask so you can see what’s going on below the surface with ease. The Greatever Snorkel Mask has a panoramic view so you can see everything that’s going on under the water. It’s available on Amazon for $21.50 when you clip the on-page coupon, making a great use of your savings from today’s lead deal.

For more ways to play outside this fall, check out Amazon’s #1 best-selling 6-player croquet set on sale for $38. That’s down from its $45 normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that croquet is a fun game to enjoy outdoors as the weather starts to cool over the next few months.

More on the Yamaha Underwater Seascooter:

Delivers a perfect balance of run time and speed. Rated to a depth of 100ft (30m) the RDS250 will cruise at speeds up to 2. 5mph (4km/h)

A run time up to 2 hours and the RDS250 is perfect vehicle for back to back dive days

Waterproof construction prevents accidental flooding is impact resistant heavy duty rubber hull protection

Control chamber (The RDS250) is designed for use in salt water. It will have less buoyancy in fresh water, and may slowly sink in fresh bodies of water

