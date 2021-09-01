Apple’s new AirTag Leather Loop sees first discount in various styles from $35

Amazon is now offering the new Apple AirTag Leather Loop in several styles starting at $35.12 shipped. Marking the very first price cut to date since releasing earlier this spring, today’s offer is down from the usual $39 price tag to mark a new all-time low. Delivering a stylish way to affix one of Apple’s new item finders to a backpack, keys, and more, its recent AirTag Leather Loop enters as one of the brand’s more premium offerings. Comprised of specially tanned European leather, the case holds AirTags in place with a looping form-factor that can clip to a variety of accessories. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Having already made our list of the best AirTags cases, Apple’s own in-house offerings are joined by plenty of other styles right here. As nice as the lead discount is for those who want a first-party accessory, there are plenty of other options for securing your item finder for less.

But if a leather offering is still calling your name, Nomad’s new AirTag Loop is certainly worth a look too. We just went hands-on with the brand’s latest accessories, highlighting how premium the Horween leather build is despite costing less than Apple’s official alternatives. So be sure to get all of the details in our latest Tested with 9to5Toys.

Apple AirTag Leather Loop features:

  • Specially tanned European leather adds an extra touch of elegance to this versatile loop.
  • It stays firmly attached while securing your AirTag tightly in place, so you always know where your items are.
  • Make AirTag yours with a range of colorful accessories

