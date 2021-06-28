You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Standing out from the cacophony of AirTags cases on the market, the folks at Nomad showcased a series of more premium offerings earlier in the year sporting the brand’s signature leather stylings. And now that the new releases are finally shipping, we’re taking a hands-on look to see if going with a higher-end offering is actually worth the added cash. So dive into all of the details in our latest Tested with 9to5Toys for all of the details and our thoughts on the new Nomad AirTag Leather Loop accessories.

Hands-on with the Nomad AirTag Leather Loop

After Apple first launched its item finders earlier in the year, it wasn’t long before they’d be getting the premium stylings treatment, thanks to Nomad. While it wasn’t much long after the AirTags launch that the Leather Loop was announced, they are just now beginning to ship to those looking to secure the Find My accessories onto keys, backpacks, and other gear.

Entering with a minimal build, the Nomad AirTag Leather Loop fittingly lives up to its name with a design that’s comprised of genuine Horween leather. Differing from other cases on the market, these loops are less of a full-body cover to keep your AirTags safe but rather a simplistic way to attach them onto things. There’s no friction fit or anything of the sorts, as Nomad releases on two 3M adhesive pads to hold the item finders in place.

Now available for purchase, the Nomad AirTag Leather Loop lineup arrives with a $24.95 price tag. You’ll have three different finishes to choose from, including a rustic brown, black, and natural beige. But with the average AirTags case entering at a more affordable price, is the premium build worth it? Let’s dive in.

Here’s a quick look at the specs:

Keep your AirTag and keychain as slim as possible with this ultra-thin leather keychain. Leather Loop for AirTag is a Horween leather loop that attaches to your AirTag with a powerful 3M adhesive, adding just over 2 millimeters of thickness to the AirTag.

Rustic Brown Horween leather from the USA

3M Adhesive attachment

Black Keyring included

AirTag battery easily accessible for replacement

9to5Toys’ Take:

I’ve been using Nomad’s AirTag Leather Loop over the past week or so and have been pretty pleased by the first impression. As we’ve all come to expect from the brand across 9to5, everything from the packaging to the materials is top-notch and delivers on the expected premium for the price you’re paying.

I was able to get my hands on all three of the different styles, and each one of them seems like a great addition to the lineup. I am particularly fond of the beige offering, as not only is it a great style in its own right, but there are very few other alternatives on the market that deliver the same natural colorway.





One of my big concerns initially was that the 3M wasn’t going to be strong enough to actually hold the AirTag in place, though it seems that was an unfounded worry. Though, if the adhesive ages as well as Nomad’s leather patinas over time, I am sure these will be kicking it for quite some time. That’s not to say that you’ll never be able to remove the leather loop from your item finder — I just doubt normal use will pull it apart.

Comparing the Nomad AirTag Leather Loop to other cases sets much of the same example, as the premium stylings are certainly worth the added cost. Sure, you can find some more affordable models made of silicone that aren’t as precise of a fit, but if leather is a must, then it’s hard to overlook these. On the flip side, Apple themselves will charge you an extra $10 for its comparable model. While there is something to be said for the more secure design of the in-house version, I think Nomad’s offering will be quite a compelling alternative.

At the end of the day, that sits the Nomad AirTag Leather Loop in a nice middle ground. They aren’t the most expensive models on the market but still enter with more stylish designs than some of the true budget-friendly alternatives out there. The three different styles are also a nice addition, which stray from what we typically see in the leather scene with a refreshing beige design.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!