Eddie Bauer’s Labor Day Event takes 40% off your purchase + extra 50% off clearance

Eddie Bauer Labor Day Event takes 40% off your purchase and an extra 50% off clearance with promo code SUMMERFUN at checkout. Find deals on outerwear, pullovers, sweaters, t-shirts, shoes, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale and a great option for fall weather is the Quest Fleece 1/4-Zip Pullover for men that’s currently marked down to $36 and originally sold for $50. This pullover comes in five color options and looks nice with shorts, jeans, joggers, or chino pants alike. It can be layered under vests or jackets as well and has an anti-pill fabric to stay looking nice for years to come. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 240 reviews from Eddie Bauer customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals from Eddie Bauer or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out Backcountry’s Labor Day Sale that’s offering up to 60% off the North Face, Patagonia, and more.

