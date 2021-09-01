Govee’s new RGBWW lantern brings custom lighting to your campsite at a low of $20.50

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its RGBWW LED Camping Lantern for $20.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code GOVEE7040M at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Sporting Bluetooth connectivity, you’ll find that this lantern delivers the ability to change its colors, brightness, and even an SOS mode. There’s 16 million colors to choose from with dynamic effects thanks to the RGBWW technology available here. Plus, with 200-lumen output and IPX5 waterproofing, you can use this outdoors while camping to illuminate a tent or even around a fire once it’s put out. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Looking for something more compact to keep in your pocket? Be sure to check out the Olight I3E EOS LED Flashlight at $10. I have one of these and love it. The I3E EOS is super compact and requires just a AAA to function, which is a great feature. You’ll find a max brightness of 90-lumens though, and only shines in one direction at a time, unlike the 360-degree design featured above

Use the Aukey PowerZeus 500 to run your campsite while off-grid. We recently went hands-on with it and found the PowerZeus 500 to to “pack affordable performance” for the size and form-factor. You’ll find multiple USB ports here including Type-C, allowing you to easily charge any device you bring to the campsite.

More on the Govee RGBWW LED Camping Lantern:

  • Smart App Control via Bluetooth: Set colors, brightness, and enable SOS mode with Camping Light’s physical buttons. Connect with Govee Home App for expanded 16 million colors, music sync mode, dynamic effect scenes, timers, and DIY customizations.
  • Light That Syncs To Music: 360° lantern can pulse and react to the rhythm of your music, or even to your own voice. Great for when your visit to nature requires a soundtrack of its own and more excitement then just normal lighting.

